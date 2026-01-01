‎CHARLES CHANDA CALLS FOR CITIZEN RESILIENCE AND UNITY IN 2026

‎The leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), Charles Chanda, has urged Zambians to remain resilient as they prepare for the 2026 general elections.



‎In his New Year message, Chanda reflected on the many challenges faced by the nation in 2025 and emphasized the importance of unity and peace.



‎“Last year was tough for many of us,” Chanda stated. “People faced hardships, including rising prices and unemployment. But we must not lose hope. Together, we can overcome these obstacles.”



‎Chanda called on Zambians to promote peaceful discussions and cooperation as the country heads toward the elections in August. “As we enter this election period, it is crucial that we preach peace,” he said. “We must work together, regardless of our differences. A united Zambia is a strong Zambia.”



‎He also highlighted the need for active participation in the upcoming elections. “Each vote matters,” Chanda reminded citizens. “I encourage everyone to make their voices heard. This is our chance to shape the future of our country.”



‎Chanda’s message aimed to inspire hope and resilience among Zambians facing ongoing challenges. “Let us support one another and build a better Zambia for all,” he concluded.



‎As the nation looks forward to 2026, Chanda’s call for unity and strength serves as a reminder of the power of collective action in building a brighter future for Zambia.

