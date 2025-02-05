Charles Chanda Calls for Civil Service Reforms to Curb Corruption



United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda has called for urgent reforms in Zambia’s civil service, arguing that poor remuneration and politically motivated appointments are fueling corruption. Speaking on Wednesday, Chanda highlighted the financial struggles of long-serving civil servants, contrasting their hardships with the rapid wealth accumulation of political appointees.





Chanda questioned the fairness of the system, noting that many civil servants work for decades without acquiring assets, while politically connected individuals amass wealth in a short period. “How is it that civil servants can serve for 20 years without acquiring a single asset, while political appointees become rich overnight?” he asked. He argued that such disparities erode public trust and incentivize corruption among low-paid government workers.





He also expressed concern over the financial conditions of essential service workers, such as police officers and nurses, who he said continue to struggle despite their vital contributions to the country. “These professionals are the backbone of our nation, yet they continue to languish in poverty while serving the public diligently,” he said, urging the government to improve their working conditions and salaries.





In addition to pay disparities, Chanda criticized the appointment of politically affiliated individuals to high-ranking government positions, particularly permanent secretaries. He questioned why these key roles were often filled by party loyalists instead of experienced technocrats. “Why are our permanent secretaries predominantly cadres instead of professionals?” he asked. “We need experienced individuals in these roles to ensure effective governance and accountability.”





To address these issues, Chanda proposed a comprehensive review of civil service remuneration policies to attract and retain qualified personnel while reducing the risk of corruption. He suggested that better wages, combined with stronger oversight, would help create a more transparent and accountable public service. “Reforms should aim to create a civil service where hard work is rewarded, not disregarded,” he said.





While Chanda’s remarks highlight a long-standing issue in Zambia’s governance, some critics argue that his statements lack specific policy proposals. They note that while raising salaries may improve morale, deeper institutional reforms, including stronger enforcement of anti-corruption measures, would be needed to achieve lasting change. Others have questioned whether his comments are a genuine push for reform or a political strategy ahead of the 2026 elections.





Despite these criticisms, Chanda’s call for reform adds to ongoing debates about public sector governance in Zambia. His remarks reflect growing frustration among civil servants and citizens alike, many of whom believe that without meaningful change, corruption and inequality in government structures will continue to undermine national development.



Kumwesu February 5, 2025