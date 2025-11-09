CHARLES CHANDA CONDEMNS STONING OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, URGES ZAMBIANS TO UPHOLD DIGNITY





The leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), Charles Chanda, has condemned the stoning of President Hakainde Hichilema in Chingola, calling it a regrettable act that should not be celebrated by any Zambian.





Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, Chanda urged citizens to reflect deeply on the nation’s challenges rather than resort to violence or mockery. He described the incident as a wake-up call for unity and sober dialogue among political leaders and ordinary citizens alike.





“Zambia is going through a lot. We need to work together to solve the problems our people face,” Chanda said, stressing that moments of tension should bring the nation closer, not divide it further.





The opposition leader emphasized the need to respect the presidency the highest office in the land regardless of political differences.





“We may have concerns with the current president, but we must respect the institution of the presidency,” he stated, warning that disrespect toward the office undermines national values and stability.





Chanda further appealed to all Zambians to conduct themselves with dignity and channel their frustrations through peaceful and constructive means.

“Let’s unite in our efforts and show that we can overcome challenges together,” he said.





The remarks come in the wake of violent scenes in Chingola, where President Hichilema’s motorcade was attacked with stones by irate residents. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation across political and civil society circles, with many calling for calm and restraint as investigations continue.



