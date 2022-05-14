CHANDA PUTS THE BLOOD OF 6 KILLED PEOPLE AT A RALLY ON HH

Charles Chanda has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) takes the blame for the six people killed at the Mpongwe Agriculture event, reports Asa Manda.

Six people were run-over by vehicles after the Zambia Farmers Union event President Hichilema graced in Mpongwe on the Copperbelt province yesterday.

Chanda an opposition leader says the blame must be put on President Hichilema. He alleges that just like during PF reign, Cadres were ferried to the event yesterday.

Police by press time had not confirmed the accidents which involved two vehicles. One killed five while the other one.

Hundreds of people were gathered at the Agriculture event where President Hichilema also took advantage of to thank the people for having voted for him in the last elections.- Zambian Eye

HICHILEMA MUST TAKE FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE SIX PEOPLE THAT WERE KILLED YESTERDAY IN MPONGWE BY THEIR RECKLESS CADRES

The President should have used a Chopper to Mpongwe and this thing of importing cadres across the province must be discouraged. That was the standard left by PF and cannot be repeated. We expect better governance from Bally and his team.

The black Jeep was speeding like no man’s business and left five people dead and the driver is at home. Instructions were given not to have him arrested despite causing death by dangerous driving. This is a repeat of the PF nonsense of protecting cadres and we are saying a big NO. The same police are being instructed to arrest suspected opposition offenders for whatever offences.

The small pink car killed a child bringing the number to six. There was an instruction that leaders did not want the name of the party to be dented. You kill people and you want to hide. God is watching. O come on New Dawn you can’t be PF repeat.

CC

UPPZ President