Trump rejects Hormuz deal, doubles down on blockade as Iran warns of “unprecedented response”





U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear he will not lift the blockade on Iran’s ports, effectively rejecting Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for easing economic pressure.





Speaking to Axios on April 29, Trump stated the blockade is “more effective than bombing,” adding that Iran is being pushed to the brink and reiterating that it must never obtain nuclear weapons.





Iran had set the removal of the blockade as a key condition for returning to negotiations, but Trump’s stance signals no immediate path forward for diplomacy.





Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the U.S. of attempting to weaken the country through economic pressure and internal division, vowing that Iran would ultimately prevail.





Meanwhile, a senior Iranian security source warned that Tehran is preparing “concrete and unprecedented actions” in response to the blockade.





Trump also claimed that U.S. actions have significantly degraded Iran’s military capabilities, stating that only a small portion of its missile capacity remains.