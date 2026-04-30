The Crown Prince Of Dubai has Ordered The title ‘Housewife’ to be officially replaced with ‘Generation Shaper’

Dubai’s Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum made headlines with a heartfelt directive that resonated with many families across the United Arab Emirates.

According to Gulf News, he called for the title “housewife” to be officially replaced with “Generation Shaper” to recognize the vital role mothers play in shaping families and society.





According to Independent Online, Sheikh Hamdan explained that the term “housewife” only describes where a woman is, while “Generation Shaper” reflects the important work she does in raising children and building the future. This symbolic change aims to elevate the recognition of mothers, acknowledging their sacrifices and influence as a role of the highest value.





The initiative was part of a wider Mother’s Day tribute across the UAE, where leaders emphasized that mothers are nation-builders and the foundation of values and stability.

The rebranding was described as a meaningful cultural shift, reminding society that the role of mothers goes far beyond the home and into the core of community and national development.