CHARLES MILUPI DISMISSES CLAIMS OF ‘WIND OF CHANGE’ AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





By Chamuka Shalubala



UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi has dismissed suggestions of a growing “wind of change” ahead of the 2026 general elections, saying such sentiments are not reflected on the ground.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Milupi has questioned how the opposition plans to effectively market their presidential candidate with only a year left before the polls.





He has charged that the opposition remains disorganized and fragmented, and that this lack of cohesion gives the ruling alliance little reason to be concerned going into the next election cycle.





Mr. Milupi adds that the UPND government is focused on delivering development and fulfilling its campaign promises, an effort he believes will form a solid foundation for the electorate to renew the party’s mandate in 2026.





He spoke to Phoenix News in an interview.



