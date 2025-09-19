Charlie Kirk’s Widow elected Chair and CEO of his organization Turning Point USA

Erika Kirk has been unanimously elected as the new CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA, the conservative grassroots organization co-founded by her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Turning Point USA’s board announced the decision, noting that Charlie had previously expressed his wish for Erika to succeed him in the event of his death. Erika, who runs her own nonprofit Everyday Heroes Like You, vowed to continue her husband’s mission after his assassination last week.

“Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests,” the board said. “We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on.”

Erika echoed this determination in a powerful address: “You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you have unleashed across this entire country and this

harlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking to students at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour. Authorities arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, who has been charged with aggravated murder and related offenses. Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty.

Kirk’s body was flown to Arizona on Air Force Two, accompanied by Vice President JD Vance. His funeral is scheduled for September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, with former President Donald Trump expected to attend.

Erika and Charlie married in 2021 and have two young children. She had long supported his activism, occasionally appearing on his podcast, and also hosts her own religious podcast, Midweek Rise Up.

“All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come,” the board said.

Many Republicans, including Trump, credited Charlie’s work with energizing younger voters, particularly young men.