CHASEFU MAN TAKES OWN LIFE AFTER FAILING TO PAY FOR DAMAGES TO CAR HE BASHED



A 25-year-old man of Romase Village, Chief Phikamalaza in Chasefu district has allegedly committed suîc!de after reportedly failing to pay money for the damage he had caused on a vehicle which he bashed.





According to Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba, the deceased Danny Tembo went to a weekly market commonly known as Kabwandile at Lusuntha trading centre.



At around 19:00hrs Tembo called his uncle Mathews Kumwenda informing him that while at Kabwandila, he bashed into Willy Gondwe’s vehicle.





Mr. Mweemba says at around 19:40hrs the deceased also called his elder brother Gladson Tembo asking for money to pay Gondwe and when he was told he had no money, he threatened to kill himself if money wasn’t sent to him.





He explained that yesterday, Lundazi Police Station received a report of a person who had ended his life behind a named health facility by hanging himself on a tree using a fibre.





Mr. Mweemba says the body was deposited at Lundazi district hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem as demanded by relatives.