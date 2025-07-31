CHASEFU MP HAILS EQUITABLE CDF DISTRIBUTION UNDER UPND GOVERNMENT





July 30, 2025



Chasefu Independent Member of Parliament Misheck Nyambose has commended the UPND government for increasing and equitably distributing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K36.1 million.





Speaking during a press briefing at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka House in Lusaka, Mr. Nyambose said the 13th National Assembly is the luckiest in Zambia’s history.





He noted that Members of Parliament are fortunate to serve under President Hakainde Hichilema whose administration has eased development work at constituency level.





Mr. Nyambose stated that Chasefu, once a neglected constituency, has seen massive transformation through the increased and fairly allocated CDF.





He disclosed that since 2022, 406 empowerment grants and 540 cooperative loans have been issued in his constituency.



He added that 585 pupils have benefited from secondary school bursaries while 209 individuals obtained driver’s licenses.





Furthermore, 946 residents have accessed various skills training programmes funded by the CDF.



In terms of infrastructure, Mr. Nyambose said the council has procured 9,445 desks and drilled 20 boreholes.





He said the local authority has also rehabilitated 120 kilometres of feeder roads, and constructed 14 health facilities and 34 classroom blocks.





Mr. Nyambose, who also chairs the Local Government Accounts Committee, praised the UPND for transforming MPs from mere politicians into agents of tangible development.





He applauded President Hichilema for ensuring that CDF allocations are deposited before year-end to enhance effective planning and implementation.





He stressed that the equitable disbursement of CDF by the UPND marks a departure from the politically biased allocations of the past.





He highlighted that through CDF, Chasefu has acquired earth-moving machinery, constructed schools, maternity annexes, bridges, health centers, and installed water and solar systems.





Mr. Nyambose said the previous regime’s selective distribution of CDF was an injustice that denied many Zambians access to development.



He warned critics branding the CDF as a hoax to stop politicking and acknowledge the visible progress across the country.



UPND MEDIA TEAM