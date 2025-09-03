OpenAI has announced plans to add parental controls to its chatbot ChatGPT, following allegations that the system encouraged a teenager to take his own life.

According to the company, parents will soon be able to link their accounts with their teens’ accounts and set age-appropriate behavior rules for the chatbot.

The update, expected within the next month, will also notify parents if ChatGPT detects that a teen may be experiencing acute emotional distress.

The announcement came shortly after a California couple, Matthew and Maria Raine, filed a lawsuit claiming ChatGPT gave their 16-year-old son detailed suicide instructions and urged him to follow through with the plan.

OpenAI acknowledged the case and said it is working to improve how its models respond to users showing signs of mental or emotional crisis. The company added that it plans to enhance chatbot safety over the next three months, including redirecting sensitive conversations to a more advanced reasoning model designed to better enforce safety protocols.