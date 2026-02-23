Chatunga Mugabe to Appear in Alexandra Court Over Hyde Park Shooting

Bellarmine Mugabe to Appear in Alexandra Court Over Hyde Park Shooting





Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, is expected to appear before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg today in connection with an attempted murder charge following a shooting at his upmarket Hyde Park residence last week, Thursday.





Police arrested the 28‑year‑old and another man after a 23‑year‑old gardener employed at the property was shot and left in critical condition; investigations are ongoing and officers have not yet recovered the firearm allegedly used in the incident.