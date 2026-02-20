Chatunga Mugabe To Spend Weekend Behind Bars In Johannesburg, Expected In Court Monday

Chatunga Mugabe To Spend Weekend Behind Bars After Hyde Park Shooting

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe is set to spend the weekend behind bars and is expected to appear in court on Monday following his arrest over an alleged attempted murder in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. The 28-year-old, the youngest son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, was arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, after a 23-year-old gardener was shot at the Mugabe family home.

The South African broadcaster eNCA reports that Mugabe and his co-accused “will appear in court on Monday” in connection with the shooting. The injured man remains in a critical condition in the hospital.

Alleged Shooting At Hyde Park Home

Police were called to the upmarket Hyde Park property on Thursday afternoon. The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that two men were arrested and will face attempted murder charges.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said:

“The police can confirm that the two men that were brought in for questioning in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier today at Hyde Park have been officially arrested and are expected to appear before Alexandra Magistrates’ Court soon on charges of attempted murder. Police investigations continue.”

She added:

“According to information at hand, the victim is an employee at this residence and has been taken to hospital.”

The employee sustained a single gunshot wound and is in a critical condition. Police are still searching for the firearm allegedly used in the incident.

Colonel Nevhuhulwi told journalists:

“They have not told us where the gun is. We cannot definitely say who shot.”

Search For Firearm Intensifies

Investigators reportedly found spent cartridges at the scene but no weapon. A multidisciplinary team, including K-9 units, forensic experts and divers, returned to the property later on Thursday night to continue the search.

Photographs published by local media showed Mugabe in handcuffs being escorted by police. Officers also seized a black BMW fitted with white lights, similar to those on VIP or security vehicles, as part of the investigation.

Police have not officially named the suspects, in line with standard procedure before a court appearance. However, multiple media outlets have identified Mugabe as one of the men arrested.