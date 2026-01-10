CHAWAMA BALLOT PAPERS ARRIVE IN LUSAKA



THIS afternoon, Friday, 9th January 2026, representatives from participating political parties witnessed the arrival of ballot papers for the Chawama Constituency parliamentary by-election.





The ballot papers arrived in Lusaka aboard an Emirates flight at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.





Officers from the Electoral Commission of Zambia, along with representatives from participating political parties, including the New Congress Party and the United Party for National Development and the media were present to witness the arrival.





Verification of the ballot papers with stakeholders is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday, 10th January, 2026 at 10:00 hours at the ECZ Head Office.