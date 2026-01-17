CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION OUTCOME, IS PROOF THAT DEMOCRACY EXISTS IN ZAMBIA





Zambia as a country continues to embrace Constitutional democracy. This entails that it allows for participation of political parties in Presidential, Parliamentary and local government elections. This is significant in any democracy as free and fair elections is one of the tenets of democracy. Others of course include freedom of association and expression, among others.





In the lead to the Chawama Poll, campaigns were undertaken by all participating political parties in line with the guidelines provided by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Ultimately, Bright Nundwe, FDD candidate emerged as winner of the Chawama Seat. This in its self adds to the country’s democratic credentials as it is proof the outcome is not predetermined in favour of the ruling party, which is the United Party for National Development.





Largerly, the manner the Chawama By-election was conducted gives confidence that the 2026 General election will be well managed and the electorate wish will prevail.



By Alex Mtonga



Ilelanga News. January 16, 2026.