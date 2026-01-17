CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION OUTCOME PORTIPHER TEMBO WAS THE RIGHT FLAG BEARER FOR ME- Sikaile Sikaile

CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION OUTCOME PORTIPHER TEMBO WAS THE RIGHT FLAG BEARER FOR ME



The Chawama Constituency outcome raises many issues and should serve as a learning curve for the UPND government.





To begin with, there are many dynamics involved when dealing with places like Lusaka and the Copperbelt in our political history. Therefore, careful scrutiny in navigating these issues is fundamental.





There were many invisible hands that campaigned for the FDD (including PF and the Multiple Alliance candidate).



After winning the 2021 general elections, has the UPND government built structures in places like Chawama where it lost? How much time has the party invested in building strong grassroots structures in this constituency?





Secondly, we have all noted that our Constituencies are often flooded by almost all government departments whenever the President visits, but the moment the President leaves, those people disappear.





Let me put it plainly: UPND performed extremely well when one considers the many underlying factors in such communities that some I cannot publicly talk about here. However, the party has not invested adequately in its structures to connect with the people. I have never seen anyone talking about CDF in Chawama Constituency government sabotaged with impunity.If you look at the vote spread in Chawama Constituency, UPND actually had a better chance of scooping the seat without much difficulty. This was the same case in Petauke Central seat.





I have heard that Mr. Morgan Muunda has done a lot of community work, but there were technical issues that contributed to the final results. UPND initially adopted one candidate, and after some errors, that person was replaced, which is how Mr. Muunda came in. Politics is a perspective and perception. For a government in office with access to intelligence data, this was not a good public image. In the Chawama Constituency, many of us have long known Mr. Portipher Tembo. It is my belief that he was the right flag bearer for the UPND in such a crucial contest.





What does this mean for the UPND government and President Hakainde Hichilema? While it would be biased to use this single case to predict the outcome of the upcoming general elections at MP level in Lusaka, it is important and healthy that the party introspects and examines the reality on the ground and plans effectively.





Your Excellency, from my understanding of politics at different levels, the 2026 general elections will be different. They will be different in the sense that voters increasingly feel that everyone should be voted for based on what they have done for the people in their respective constituencies. This narrative should not be ignored, especially during adoption processes no matter how you love that particular candidate atleast listen to the voters as well.





If individuals and comedians like Ichabaiche can walk away with over 400 votes in Chawama Constituency, that clearly shows a significant spectrum of what lies ahead. For those close to you, Mr. President, if they do not tell you this, then allow me to quote the strong narrative we are hearing from voters:





“We will vote for the President, but these others must prove why we should vote for them because they have been absentee, and the President has done his job.”





These are strong sentiments that should never be underestimated in modern politics especially here in Zambia where someone would prefer voting for a criminal than someone who brings sanity to the country. People have awakened in our political discourse. This is why, when PF advances mediocrity narratives, people increasingly dismiss them.





Mr. President, the 2026 election will be centred on the work one has done in a particular constituency. Be extra careful with candidate adoption processes across the country. Lusaka and the Copperbelt require serious groundwork. In some cases, you have bad representatives full of arrogance. Imagine a sitting MP telling voters, “You can keep your votes; they cannot even win UPND elections,” while at the same time you the President is calling on everyone to vote for the government to ensure continued development. Such arrogance will result in mixed outcomes at MP going down level in the coming general elections. The unfortunate thing is that these sentiments are coming from UPND strongholds like Southern province because some individuals believe that as long as the party gives them an adoption certificate then they will be safe and win at all cost.





With you, Mr. President, there are no issues so far, so good. But at lower levels, there will be casualties. I know many most returning aspirants have money to flash during adoption processes, but the reality on the ground will be very different. Pick your candidate’s wisely in 2026.



Sikaile C Sikaile

Sichifulo Constituency Aspiring MP