CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION PROCEEDS… those saying we can’t hold election should count remaining days before 2026 polls  -ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis

CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION PROCEEDS – ZALOUMIS … those saying we can’t hold election should count remaining days before 2026 polls





By Mubanga Mubanga



Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis has told those saying the by-elections can not be held in Chawama to count how many days were remaining before the August 13, 2026 general elections.





And constitutional lawyer Isaac Simbeye says people have misrepresented article 57 of the Constitution to mean that the elections should be held after 90 days.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mwangala asked this journalist to ask those saying the by-election could not be held to



