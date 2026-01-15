CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION SEEN AS TEST OF POLITICAL MATURITY, AS JERE HAILS PRESIDENTIAL RESTRAINT

Political analyst and lawyer Dickson Jere has described the Chawama parliamentary by-election taking place today as a positive indicator for Zambia’s democratic growth ahead of the August General Election, saying the process has reflected notable progress in political conduct.

Mr. Jere said the by-election outcome, regardless of who emerges victorious, would not undermine the gains made in the country’s political environment, noting that the campaigns had been conducted in a peaceful manner.

He observed that, unlike the 2001 Chawama by-election which was marred by violence, the 2026 contest had stood out as “one of the most peaceful in recent history.”

He noted that political parties freely conducted roadshows and interacted without incidents, stating that there were no reports of vehicles being damaged by rival groups.

Mr. Jere said the conduct of parties, particularly the ruling UPND, deserved praise, adding that such an environment would encourage more women and credible candidates to participate in future elections.

“This is the kind of politics Zambians have always wanted,” he said, commending the electorate of Chawama for upholding peace.

Mr. Jere further praised the Zambia Police for professional conduct during the campaign period.

He said police officers provided security to all parties and did not cancel opposition meetings under the guise of protection.

According to Mr. Jere, the police had demonstrated similar professionalism recently during the appearance of Lusaka Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda at the Drug Enforcement Commission.

“The police did a professional job and deserve commendation,” he said.

Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s approach to parliamentary by-elections, Mr. Jere said the Head of State had taken a commendable step by staying away from most by-elections and allowing party functionaries to campaign.

“He has recently stayed away from parliamentary by-elections after he campaigned in Kabwata, Kabushi and Kwacha. The rest of the by-elections (Kawambwa, Pambashe, Lumezi, Petauke, Mfuwe, Chawama), he has allowed his party functionaries to do the work. This is commendable. He is probably one of the first Presidents to stay away from parliamentary by elections. This allows fair play.”

He noted that this had helped to create a fair playing field, as presidential visits often lead to heightened security that can restrict opposition activities.

“The President is for all the people, including the MP elected regardless of party,” Mr. Jere said, adding that the approach differed appropriately from general elections where the President would be a candidate.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jere wished the people of Chawama peaceful voting and called for the best candidate to win.

However, he questioned why by-elections in rural areas often experience violence, wondering whether such disturbances were caused by cadres imported from urban centres.

“Rural people are generally peaceful, yet by-elections there are frequently marked by skirmishes,” he observed, calling for reflection on the issue as the country moves toward the general elections.