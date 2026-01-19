Chawama claims Lusaka Police Commissioner… Ronald Zambo been promoted to replaceRoy Kashimba- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Lusaka Police Commissioner



Lusaka Deputy Commissioner, and Lusaka Commanding Officer, Ronald Zambo, been promoted to replace Roy Kashimba.





President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Roy Kashimba and swiftly appointed his deputy Ronald Zaambo as his replacement, sparking fresh political debate over the sudden shake-up.





Zaambo has led recent missions that stopped former President Edgar Lungu from taking a walk at the Supreme Court Grounds, his team surrounded the Cathedral of the Child Jesus to prevent a Memorial Service for Zambia’s Fifth Presidemt, Michael Sata on October 28th 2024, and the recent summoning of Lusaka Catholic Archbishop, Dr. Alick Banda at DEC.