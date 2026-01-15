Chawama Decides

By Dickson Jere

The people of Chawama Constituency will decide their new Member of Parliament (MP) in the by-election taking place today. For me, this election presents a lot of many positives ahead of the August General Election. Regardless of the winner, the outcome will not take away the progress made in the political sphere in recent time. I have observed these key points;

1. Peaceful Campaigns – unlike the 2001 parliamentary by election of Chawama that was marred with violence, the 2026 has been one of the most peaceful in recent history. The parties conducted their campaigns freely and even interacted without violence. The roadshows crisscrossed without any incident of smashing vehicles by opposing parties. Kudos to all the participating parties and especially the ruling UPND for good conduct. This is what we always wanted for Zambia. With such politics, more women and credible candidates will emerge ahead of the 2026 elections. Well done Chawama!

2. Police Conduct – the police manned the campaign period in a very professional manner. They accorded protection to all parties and did not unilaterally cancel any opposition party rallies or meetings on the pretext of protecting them from being harmed. This is second incident of the police good behavior in recent days. The police did a professional job at DEC when people turned up to escort Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda. Well done Zambia Police! You can be nice chaps sometimes

3. Hakainde Hichilema – he has recently stayed away from parliamentary by-elections after he campaigned in Kabwata, Kabushi and Kwacha. The rest of the by-elections (Kawambwa, Mbambashi, Lumezi, Petauke, Mfuwe, Chawama), he has allowed his party functionaries to do the work. This is commendable. He is probably one of the first Presidents to stay away from parliamentary by elections. This allows fair play. When the President is in an area, security restricts movements including of those in opposition. Rallies are even canceled until the President leaves. But also, the President, is for all the people including the MP elected regardless of his party. So President Hakainde Hichilema has done well on this score and must be commended. It is different in the general elections where he will also be seeking reelection. Well done Presido!

Finally, I wish the people of Chawama a peaceful voting and let the best candidate win. But I have been thinking. Why is it that by-elections held in rural areas always have skirmishes? Rural dwellers are the most peaceful people but when there is a by-election, there is a fight. Is it the imported Lusaka cadres who fight there and yet in Lusaka they behave?