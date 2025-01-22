Chawama deserves more, cries Morgan Muunda



Hellen Bwalya and Fulman Mukobeko



Lusaka business mogul Morgan Muunda is confident that he will scoop the Chawama Constituency seat he is aspiring for under the United Party for National Development (UPND) in view of the looming by-election.





There is a looming by-election, evidently so because of its Member of Parliament Tasila, beloved daughter of sixth Zambian leader Edgar Lunga who has prolonged her absence from the august House with her continued stay in the United States of America, seemly for medical attention.





Mr Muunda says he has resorted to jump back into the murky waters of politics to redeem the people of Chawama whom he said have been deprived and betrayed by the Lungus; naming former President Lungu and his daughter Tasila.



And Mr Muunda said he was never defeated by Mr Lungu in the 2011Chawama Parliamentantry Election but that the latter won the election by deceit.





He complained that Mr Lungu abandoned Chawama which put him in the lime light and opted to side with Kabwata Constituency which has no real history of his background.





Speaking in an interview, Mr Muunda said the people of Chawama where he hailed from have been denied the much needed benefits of the Community Development Fund(CDF) because their leader who was supposed to spearhead the developmental agenda had chickened out and serving her own interests in the United States of America (by press time).



Echoewing Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta’s remarks, Mr Muunda stated that Chawama needed a leader that understands the suffering the people go through unlike the one who whenever they developed a headache they fly out of the country to seek medical attention as though the country does not have credible Health facilities to attend to her health needs.





“The current Member of Parliament,

Tasila Lungu has taken a prolonged absence from representing the people of Chawama in the august house and has not indicated the time she will come back,” he noted.





Pointing out a myriad of constraints afflicting just Chawama compatriots, Mr Muunda said people in the constituency deserves better more so from the noble UPND Administration policies centred largely on Community Development Fund(CDF) project alas, they were still living in mediocrity because their MP was neither here nor there.





Mentioning one by one areas and wards that needed urgent attention, Mr Muunda lamented that Chawama Constituency has lagged in terms of economic development because it has no representation in Parliament.





Mr Muunda added that Chawama has been receiving Constituency Development Fund but have nothing to show for in terms of investment and wondered where the money goes.



He said most markets in Chawama Constituency needed to be modernized so that they become attractive and that could only be done by proper utilization of the CDF funds .





“Schools and Universities need to be constructed in Chawama so that residents can have access to quality education.



The business man disclosed that Primary Health Care is also lagging in Chawama as the major hospital in the Constituency lack proper medical facilities.