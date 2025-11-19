CHAWAMA IS BEING STARVED, DECLARE TASILA LUNGU’S SEAT VACANT – LUPINDULA





GOVERNANCE expert, Davies Lupindula, has called on the Speaker of the National Assembly to immediately declare the Chawama constituency seat vacant, arguing that the continued absence of area Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu is disadvantaging residents.

A previous ruling by the Speaker indicated that Ms. Lungu would resume her parliamentary duties after the burial of her father, former President, Edgar Lungu.





But speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Lupindula has accused the Lungu family of politicizing the funeral, therefore, delaying the burial.





“The Lungu family have taken a political stance on the funeral at the expense of national interest,” said Mr. Lupindula.

He argued that the situation has left the people of Chawama without effective representation, stressing that development efforts in the constituency cannot be put on hold.





Mr. Lupindula has since called on the Speaker to immediately declare the seat vacant without hesitation adding that the people of Chawama deserve someone who will direct the constituency in areas of development.



RCV