CHAWAMA LOSS BEGINNING OF UPND’S END – NJOBVU



PRESIDENT of the Democratic Union, Ackim Antony Njobvu says the loss in the Chawama parliamentary by-election is the beginning of UPND’s end, saying the ruling party should wisely use the remaining months preparing its exit from government.





Bright Nundwe of the Forum for Democracy and Development has won the Chawama parliamentary by-election, securing 8,085 votes. His closest competitor, Morgan Muunda of the United Party for National Development (UPND), received 6,542 votes.





Other candidates who participated in the election include Davison K. Mulenga of Citizens First (CF) with 1,534 votes, George Mwenya (Independent) with 466 votes, and Elijah Siatwaambo (Independent) with 428 votes.





Commenting on the election outcome, Njobvu says the UPND should look at the Chawama loss as a warning.



The opposition leader says the biggest opposition President Hakainde Hichilema’s government faces in the 2026 election are Zambians as a people.





This is contrary to UPND’s consistent claims that there is no opposition worthy challenging the party and HH in this year’s general elections.





“As the Democratic Union, we extend our congratulations to the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), Mr Bright Nundwe and Tonse Alliance for emerging victorious in the Chawama Constituency parliamentary by-election after a tightly contested race and comfortable defeat against evil actions and inhumane treatment of Hon. Tasila Lungu,” he said.





Njobvu also thanked the people of Chawama and the Zambia Police for maintaining peace during the period of election.



He however condemned the attack on Chrispin Chiinda, a Nundwe sympathizer and Munali parliamentary hopeful.





“Ba UPND, imisowa has started. The great opposition the people of Zambia have spoken. Like I have said before, use the remaining months to exit as Zambians usher in a Democratic Union government,” he added.





The Chawama by-election was triggered by the prolonged absence of former MP Tasila Lungu, who had been mourning the death of her father, former President Edgar Lungu.





Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti declared the seat vacant, citing Article 72(2)(c) of the Constitution of Zambia, after Lungu failed to attend parliamentary sessions for over six months.





The Constitutional Court rejected an attempt to block the by-election, paving the way for the poll to take place on January 15, 2026.





Nine candidates contested the seat, with Bright Nundwe of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) emerging victorious.



Muvi TV