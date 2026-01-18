CHAWAMA RESULTS AFFIRM DEMOCRACY, RULE OF LAW – SIMUUWE



UPND Media Director Mr. Mark Simuuwe says the outcome of the Chawama Parliamentary by-election is a clear demonstration of Zambia’s growing democratic maturity, the rule of law, and the credibility of the country’s electoral institutions.





Speaking on Prime TV’s Media Introspection Programme, Mr. Simuuwe said the results provide an opportunity to celebrate Zambia’s democracy, despite what he described as unwarranted insults directed at Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) officials by sections of the opposition.





He emphasized that the Chawama outcome proves that where the UPND wins, it does so genuinely and transparently, within a system governed by the rule of law.





Mr. Simuuwe noted that the ruling party is steadily closing the gap in constituencies it previously lost, citing areas such as Petauke Central and the recent Chawama by-election. He observed that Chawama has historically been an opposition stronghold, and the desire of the UPND was to democratically wrest a seat from the opposition through the ballot.





He revealed that since 2021, out of nine parliamentary by-elections, seven seats have gone to the UPND, reflecting growing public confidence in the ruling party.





At ward level, Mr. Simuuwe said the UPND has recorded overwhelming success, particularly in Northern Province, where the party has won 14 out of 17 ward by-elections. Nationally, he disclosed that out of 85 ward by-elections, 78 have been won by the UPND.





He stated that elections are scientific and data-driven, adding that when opposition political parties described the Lumezi by-election as a precursor to the 2026 General Election, the UPND agreed with that assessment.





Mr. Simuuwe further said that with Parliament expected to dissolve in the next four months, the UPND’s numbers are increasing even in constituencies like Chawama, both at parliamentary and presidential levels. He noted that support for President Hakainde Hichilema has significantly grown among citizens who have witnessed his leadership and governance style.





He disclosed that the UPND now has Members of Parliament in Luapula, Muchinga, and Eastern Provinces, underscoring the party’s expanding national footprint.





According to Mr. Simuuwe, a winning political party must maintain a strong secondary position in by-elections, something the UPND has consistently achieved. He added that after the era of Dr. Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba, this is the first time Zambia has had a president with a clear majority mandate since 1991.





Mr. Simuuwe also highlighted President Hichilema’s commitment to women and youth participation, noting that government has taken deliberate steps to empower these groups, including through the enactment of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 into law.





On the energy sector, he said government is addressing load shedding through the rollout of various solar power plants, with members of the public already experiencing reduced hours of power outages. He explained that these improvements are a result of deliberate policy shifts in the energy sector.





Mr. Simuuwe further stated that President Hichilema’s recent visit to China, where Memoranda of Understanding were signed under ZESCO, is already yielding tangible results. He added that the revitalisation of TAZARA has also materialised, stressing that these developments are part of long-term government programmes and not election-driven activities.





In the mining sector, Mr. Simuuwe said the revival of mines across the country has boosted economic confidence, adding that these achievements are the result of sound governance and policy consistency.





He warned that failure to vote for the UPND would risk reversing key social and economic gains, including free education, timely payment of civil servants’ salaries, Cash for Work, Social Cash Transfer, and other progressive programmes.





Mr. Simuuwe disclosed that government is moving to make free education a statutory right, just as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been entrenched in law. He noted that CDF has increased from K1.6 million at the time the UPND assumed office to K40 million per constituency, transforming service delivery at community level.





He reaffirmed that the UPND Media Team will continue highlighting government achievements and engaging citizens on issues of development, governance, and national progress.



TF