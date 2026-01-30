Chawama votes show PF still has strong support – Miles  Sampa

Chawama votes show PF still has strong support – Sampa



PF faction deputy secretary general Miles Sampa says the party’s support remains strong, dismissing rival politicians who tried to masquerade as PF in the recent Chawama constituency by-elections.





Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Sampa accused some candidates from the New Congress Party (NCP) of pretending to represent the PF leadership but voters saw right through them.





“They wore ECL t-shirts and claimed to be the real deal, but voters saw through them,” he said.



“While they got zero votes, PF secured significant support. People know the real PF when they see it.”





Sampa credits the PF for FDD’s win of the Chawama by-election, which ushered in Bright Nundwe as member of parliament.



He insisted that PF is ready to fight back and reclaim its political ground.





“We will never give up. Here we are, and we will fight,” Sampa said, adding that the electorates are educated and aware of attempts to mislead them.





Sampa also warned that politicians masquerading as the party are hurting themselves.





“Everyone thinking PF members will follow them is on their own and decampaigning yourselves. The voters aren’t fooled,” he said.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba January 30, 2026