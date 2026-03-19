CHECK OUT WHICH ONE OF YOUR CELEBRITY HAS SOME POLITICAL AMBITIONS



1. MULAZA KAIRA Aka Macky 2

Mulaza Kaira is an aspiring member of Parliament for Nchanga Constituency in Chingola. He is one of Zambia’s well known and respected rappers.





2. THOMAS SIPALO AKA Prof Diffikoti

The legendary comedian is for the second time chasing the Munali Parliamentary seat in Lusaka. He contested the 2021 election and lost to UPND’s Mike Mposha





3. Henry BJ PHIRI AKA Uncle Limbikani, aka Masuzyo Mwaiche!

Actor, Comedian known and loved by his followers for his Masuzyo Mwache and many TV appearances, Henry has declared his intentions to contest the Lusaka Central parliamentary seat challenging incumbent Mulambo Haimbe





4. JOE SAKAL AKA JAIROS

Actor Joe Sakala fondly known as JAIROS from the popular Local TV series Mpali has announced his bid to contest the Kafue Parliamentary seat under Winter Kabimba’s Economic Front (EF) party ticket





5. MWILA MUSONDA AKA Slapdee

In an interview with Power TV in 2025 and in a separate appearance on the Kenny T one on one podcast, rapper Mwila Musonda known also as Slapdee hinted at the idea of standing as Lusaka Mayor