CHELSEA SACK LIAM ROSENIOR AFTER JUST THREE MONTHS AS BLUES SEASON HITS HISTORIC LOW





CHELSEA have sacked Liam Rosenior, just three months after he signed a six-year deal to become their manager.



The Blues have cut ties with the former Strasbourg boss after their shambolic 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Tuesday night.





Rosenior joined in January as their successor to Enzo Maresca, and had a strong start at the club with six wins in his first seven matches.





However, Chelsea have lost seven of their last eight in all competitions and likely to miss out on qualifying for European football.





They face Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, live on talkSPORT, with the competition their last hope of winning a trophy.



BlueCo, who took over Chelsea in 2022, will now be looking for their fifth permanent appointment in the dugout.





A club statement read: “Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior.



“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club.





“Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment mid-way through the season.





“This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future.



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