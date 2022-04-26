CHEWA PROVERBS AND THEIR ROLE IN SOCIETY

“ChiChewa” is a Bantu language spoken by the Chewa people. The Chewa people are an ethnic group found in Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. It is through their language “ChiChewa” that the Chewa people teach proverbs to the younger generation. These proverbs are an important part of Chewa culture because it is through these proverbs that elders of the society pass down their norms, beliefs and way of life to the younger ones. The proverbs teach the younger ones important lessons that are vital for living in a cohesive society.

The following are some examples of Chewa proverbs.

1. “ATAMBWALI SAMETANA”

The meaning of this proverb is that “Two crooks cannot cut each other’s hair”. The lesson behind this proverb is that two people who have crooked minds will never trust each other because they both know that each one will be looking for a way to crook the other one.

2. “ M’MPHECE-PECHE MWA NJOBVU SAPITAMO KAWIRI ”

The meaning of this proverb is “A person must never pass between the thighs of an elephant twice”. This proverb is derived from the fact that one puts himself in danger when passing between an elephant’s thighs. The lesson gotten from this proverb is that after narrowly escaping a dangerous situation once, do not take another risk by going back to that dangerous situation. You may not be able to escape from the same sort of danger a second time. Your survival at first should never be taken for granted.

3 . “MPHUNO IMODZI SILOWA ZALA ZIWIRI”

The meaning of this proverb is “Two fingers cannot enter one nostril”. This proverb teaches that you should not try to force yourself to do more than you are able to.

4. “TAMBALA SALIRA KWA ENI”

The meaning of this proverb is “The rooster does not crow when he is away from this own territory”. The proverb emphasizes the point that a boss at home should not try to exercise their powers when there are in another person’s territory. One must learn and understand their boundaries.

5. “CAONA MNZAKO CAPITA, MAWA CIDZAONA IWE”

The meaning of this proverb is “When what your neighbor has seen is gone, it is you who will see it tomorrow”. The lesson behind this proverb is that never laugh at a neighbors’ misfortunes because these same misfortunes may one day fall on you.

6. “DYERATU, CAKUDZA SICIYIMBA NG’OMA”

The meaning of this proverb is “Satisfy yourself now, what comes does not announce itself”. This proverb encourages people to enjoy the moment and live life because you never know what the future holds.

7. “MLENDO SATHYOLA MPHASA”

The meaning of this proverb is “The visitor does not break a mat”. This proverb encourages hospitability by emphasizing the importance of welcoming visitors and treating them well. The person who is hosting the visitor must be a good host and not worry about the visitor breaking the sleeping mat given to him.

8. “NDADZIWA KALE ADAMANGA NYUMBA YOPANDA KHOMO”

The meaning of this proverb is “The one who says they know everything built a house without a door”. This proverb teaches people to learn to ask others for advise before starting a task so that things can be done correctly. This proverb discourages people from having a “know it all” attitude because most times people who make blunders are those who thought they knew it all.

9. “SAFUNSA ANADYA PHULA”

The meaning of this proverb is “The one who does not ask ate wax”. The teaching behind this proverb is that people must always ask if they are not sure about something. Just like a person who unknowingly eats wax instead of eating honey, a person who doesn’t ask other people may end up doing wrong things. Whenever you go somewhere, make sure you ask the people you find there so that they guide you on how things are down there.

10. “NYAMA YA LIUMA INAFA NDI LUDZU”

The meaning of this proverb is “The stubborn animal died of thirst”. The principle of this proverb is to teach people to avoid being too stubborn. It encourages people to put away their stubbornness and listen to the advice from others. This proverb emphasizes the point that people who exhibit excessive stubbornness usually mess up in life.

11. “MAU A AKULU-AKULU AKOMA AKAGONERA”

The meaning of this proverb is “The words of the elders become sweet the day after”. The message behind this proverb is to teach young ones that they should appreciate the wisdom from elders. In most cases young ones may not see the importance of the advise at the time it is given and it is only later on that they see the importance of the advise they were given.

12. “IRI NDI MACE SIKUGWA M’MBUNA”

The meaning of this proverb is “The one who keeps close to his mother does not fall in a trap”. This proverb teaches people to follow the advice of the elders in order to avoid getting themselves in problems. The guidance that comes from elders will help you navigate through life easier.

13. “GWADA UMVETSE”

The meaning of this proverb is “Squat down so that you listen”. This proverb emphasizes the importance for one to take time to pay attention when someone is giving advice in order to avoid doing wrong things.

14. “ANAFA KALIKONGWE NZERU ZA YEKHA”

The meaning of this proverb is “The squirrel that trusted in its own wisdom headed to its death.” It teaches that people who think that their wisdom alone is enough to get through life often end up in great misfortune. It encourages people to seek advice from others.

15. “MWANA WA NG’ONA SAKULIRA DZIWE LIMODZI”

The meaning of this proverb is “A crocodile’s child does not grow in one pool”. This proverb encourages people to travel and mix with other people in order to gain different experiences and enrich one’s life.

16. “TSAMBA LIKAGWA MANYAZI AGWIRA MTENGO”

The meaning of this proverb is “When a leaf falls down the shame will be on the tree”. The proverb highlights the point that whenever a child does something wrong, the parents of that child are the ones who bear the shame. Everything a child does is blamed on the parents. This proverb reminds children to act right so that they never bring shame upon their parents.

17. “MNYANGA SULEMERA MWINI”

The meaning of this proverb is that “The tusks are never too heavy for the owner”. The lesson behind this proverb is that one’s children can never be too much of a burden to take care of. It emphasizes the point that no matter where a child goes they will still have a place of safety which they can return to.

18. “MUTU UMODZI SUSENZA DENGA”

The meaning of this proverb is “One head cannot carry a roof”. This proverb encourages people to work together because tasks are done better when people put their heads together.

19. “PEPANI SAPOLETSA CILONDA”

The meaning of this proverb is “Saying ‘sorry’ does not heal a wound”. This proverb highlights the point that when you wrong someone you must go beyond simply saying sorry. You must do more to make things right.

20. “CISWE CIMODZI SICIUMBA CULU”

The meaning of this proverb is “One white ant does not build an ant-hill”. This proverb encourages cooperation among people in order to accomplish a task.

21. “UKAPANDA MANO USAMASWA PHALE”

The meaning of this proverb is “The fact that you yourself have no teeth does not mean you should break the roasting pan”. This proverb aims to teach people not to do things out of spite. It emphasizes that when a person is in a bad situation they should not try to bring others in the same situation. For example, when one loses his teeth and cannot eat roasted groundnuts anymore, he should not destroy the roasting pan in an attempt to make sure everyone stops roasting and eating groundnuts.

22. “NKHUNI IMODZI SIIPSETSA M’PHIKA”

The meaning of this proverb is “One piece of firewood does not make the pot boil”. The message in this proverb is that it takes teamwork for an important task to be carried out well.

23. “MPENI ULIBE UBWENZI”

The meaning of this proverb is “The knife has no friendship”. The lesson in this proverb is that one must not trust friends too much because even your closed friend can turn against you. A knife can still cut you even if it is being held by someone you think you trust.

24. “MUTU UKAKULA SULEWA NKHONYA”

The meaning of this proverb is “When the head is big it cannot avoid punches”. This proverbs stresses the point that those who bear responsibility or authority cannot avoid the difficulties of being in leadership.

25. “AKULU-AKULU NDI M’DAMBO MOZIMIRA MOTO”

The meaning of this proverb is “Elders are like marshes which snuff out fires”. The message in this proverb is that elders are the ones who settle disputes in the community in the same way that marshes quench bush fires.

26. “KUTSUTSA GALU NKUKUMBA”

The meaning of this proverb is “to refute a dog it is best to dig”. This proverb is derived from the fact that in order to convince a dog which is chasing after prey that has gone into a hole that the prey is not in the hole, you need to dig up the hole and show the dog that the hole is empty. This proverb means the best way to convince a stubborn person that they are wrong is to lay the facts bare.

27. “NJIRA SIPITA PA MUTU PAKO”

The meaning of this proverb is “The road does not pass on your head”. The message in this proverb is that one should never pretend to know so much that you must always be consulted or meddle in other people’s affairs. One can find one’s way without consulting you.

28 .“FISI WA MANTHA ANAFA NDI UKALAMBA”

The meaning of this proverb is “The timid hyena is the one which lives long”. This proverb teaches that do not try to be too courageous. You might unnecessarily lose your life for nothing.

29. “PANKHONDO SASEKA”

The meaning of this proverb is “During battle they don’t laugh”. This proverb emphasizes that when you are doing something serious, you need to take it serious. Joking too much may derail the task.

30. “CHIDULE CHIMAPONDETSA MATOPE”

The meaning of this proverb is “Short-cuts make one tread on mud”. The lesson in this proverb is that it is important to take time to work for something instead of trying to use a short-cut. When you try to climb too quickly there is a high likelihood you will fall.

The above mentioned proverbs are just a small selection of the proverbs that the Chewa people use to impart life lessons to the next generation. If you know any other Chewa proverbs, feel free to write them in the comments section and give an explanation of what they mean and how they are used. It’s important to keep sharing knowledge and learning from one another.

