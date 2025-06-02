CHIBOMBO WOMAN SEEKS RECONCILIATION WITH FLIRTATIOUS HUSBAND



A WOMAN of Chibombo’s 10 Miles area has lamented how her husband brings different women to their matrimonial home and has sex with them in the spare bedroom while she sleeps in the main bedroom.





Her husband, Musa Mumpakati, however, justified his actions saying his wife, Regina Banda, is fond of sleeping with her clothes on to prevent him from having sex with her.



This was heard in the Matero Local Court, before magistrate Harriet Mulenga, where Banda sued Mumpakati for reconciliation.





Banda said when they got married in 2018, they lived in harmony for a year but that things changed after she gave birth to their first child.





The couple have two children together and no dowry was paid.



