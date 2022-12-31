CHIBWE EXPLAINS TO SOUTH AFRICAN MEDIA WHY HE STRUGGLED TO ADAPT IN ZAMBIAN LEAGUE

“Money is good in Zambia. Football that side is very competitive but for me, as a goalkeeper, there are few challenges when it comes to the pitches as I have to dive. But I don’t have a choice I just need to adjust and adjust, even though the pitches are a bit hard and bumpy.But there are certain grounds [Pitches] that are right, but most of them are hard and bumpy.

I think for them because they grew up there, they are used to everything you see, but for me, it’s different because I have been playing on the lawn since academy level.So, getting used to such conditions made some people in Zambia think I was a crybaby.

I struggled a lot the first three months before I started playing regularly, but I’ve been getting used to it lately though it is still difficult.

=== Mwenya Chibwe ===

Zesco United goalkeeper