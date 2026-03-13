Chichi Daisy has asked DPP- Gilbert Phiri to withdraw the matter in which Mutale Mwanza allegedly harassed her online

Chichi Daisy applies to withdraw case



Lawyers representing media personality Daisy Lusumpa, alias Chichi Daisy, want to withdraw the cyber-harrassment case against Journalist Mutale Mwanza.





When the case came up this morning, the prosecution team informed the court that it was in receipt of a withdraw letter addressed to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).





The prosecution team applied that the case be adjourned to next month awaiting further instructions from the DPP, Gilbert Phiri.





If Mr Phiri agrees that the case be withdrawn, Ms Mwanza, aka M-Nation, will be set free, likely with some conditions attached.



But if he refuses, the matter will continue with trial and the State will call more witnesses to testify against Ms Mwanza, who was in court appearing sombre, in a long floral red dress.





It is alleged that on November 7, 2024, the accused used her Facebook page called M-Nation with the intent to intimidate, harass or cause emotional distress to Ms Lusumpa.



Majority of the utterances are unprintable.



CREDIT: CHOMBA MUSIKA/DAILY MAIL



#SunFmTvNews