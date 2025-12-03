Chichi Daisy rejects apology as Mutale Mwanza pleads not guilty!

Media personality Mutale Mwanza has pleaded not guilty to allegations of harassing fellow media personality Chichi Daisy (Mwansa Lufumpa) using electronic communication.



On Monday, Ms Mwanza, 38, appeared before Magistrate Mbuywana Sinvula, where she denied the cybercrime charge under Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.



The matter has been adjourned to December 22, 2025.

Away from the court proceedings, a family source said Mwanza has spent the past year attempting to resolve the issue outside court through various mediators.



Mwanza, a former Tuvwange TV show co-host, is said to have reached out to Daisy through church leaders, family members and lawyers.

The mother of one reportedly apologised to Daisy and asked for forgiveness.



However, Daisy is said to have rejected the apology, insisting that Mwanza face the judicial process.

“For the last year, she has been trying to find a way to have this issue sorted out outside court, through various mediators including pastors and family, but nothing yielded,” said a close family source.

By Agness Nakazwe

December 3, 2025

