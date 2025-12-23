CHIEF CHAMUKA URGES ZAMBIANS TO EMBRACE CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES



CHIEF Chamuka of the Lenje people of Chisamba District in Central Province has called on Zambians to embrace constitutional changes, saying they are intended to enhance development.





Chief Chamuka said the enactment of the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 into law will accelerate development at the constituency level.





The traditional leader said in an interview that the delimitation of constituencies will enhance service delivery through the provision of essential social services to the people.





“I wish to commend President Hakainde Hichilema for the role he has played in the amendment of the Constitution which has provided for the delimitation of constituencies. I am urging Zambians to embrace the constitutional amendments,” he said.





He said the delimitation of constituencies will form an important part in the actualisation of the decentralization policy.



He said the traditional leadership will always support initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of citizens.





Chief Chamuka said some constituencies have remained undeveloped because of their vastness.



Zanis