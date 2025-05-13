CHIEF CHIPEPO BACKS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS



ZANIS -Chief CHIPEPO of Chirundu District in Southern Province has joined other traditional leaders backing the proposed constitutional amendments by Government.





The traditional leader says the current constitutional amendments that will allow some constituencies to be delimitated must be supported by all well meaning Zambians.





The Chief further endorsed the candidature of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for the 2026 citing a lot of developmental activities that have been actualised with the space of 3 and half year.





He was speaking at his palace when nursing officials called on him before the Provincial commemoration of International Nurses Day.