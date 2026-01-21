 BRIEFING | Chief Chitimukulu’s Wife Dies in Road Accident



Government has confirmed the death of Abasano ba Mfumu, wife to Mwine Lubemba, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people, following a road traffic accident.





In a statement, Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said Government learnt of the passing “with deep sorrow and grief,” describing the loss as one that extends beyond the Royal Family to the nation at large.





“The President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, and the entire Government join the Royal Family and all the Bemba people in mourning this great loss,” Mr Mweetwa said.





He noted that the passing of Abasano ba Mfumu is “a profound loss not only to the Paramount Chief and the Bemba people but also to the nation at large,” adding that wives play a critical role in national development through strong families, economic contribution, and social stability.





Government has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and the entire family, and has joined them in mourning and prayer “for God’s strength, comfort and solace during this period of grief.”



© The People’s Brief | McCarthy Lumba