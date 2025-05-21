Chief COOMA Names HH as Ngambela



By Masauso Mkwayaya



Chief COOMA of Southern Province has appointed President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as Ngambela under the COOMA Royal Establishment.





Chief COOMA says President HICHILEMA has been given the honour because of his exceptional leadership and the development he has taken to communities.





He says President HICHILEMA’s dedication and commitment to improving the well-being of the people is admirable





Speaking during a public engagement attended by President HICHILEMA in COOMA Chiefdom at Mboole Secondary School, the traditional leader expressed hope that the appointment will inspire people to work hard.





The President has also been given the COOMA Chiefdom Strategic Plan to lay the foundation for the development needs of the Chiefdom.





And President HICHILEMA thanked Chief COOMA for the honour.





The President said the recognition is both humbling and a great responsibility.



President HICHILEMA added that he will continue working hard to deliver development for the people.



#development