CHIEF HAMUSONDE BACKS PROPOSED CONSTITUTION, CITES DEVELOPMENT BENEFITS



Chief Hamusonde of the Lundwe people in Monze District has backed the government’s proposed constitution, calling it a step towards development.





Speaking in an interview, the traditional leader highlighted the delimitation of constituencies as a major success, saying it will allow for better representation and fairer distribution of resources.





He noted that some constituencies are too vast for one Member of Parliament to manage effectively — a challenge he says the proposed changes aim to fix.





Chief Hamusonde has urged critics of the process to look beyond politics and focus on what the constitution means for national development.





He said it’s time to put the country first and support a framework that promotes unity, progress, and growth for all Zambians.



Wave FM