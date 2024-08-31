CHIEF JUSTICE ACCIDENT MOST UNFORTUNATE BUT A WAKE CALL- Miles  Sampa

CHIEF JUSTICE ACCIDENT MOST UNFORTUNATE BUT A WAKE CALL



MBS31.08.2024



I am prayerful and optimistic the Chief Justice CJ Dr Mumba Malila will recover fully soonest from the road accident he encounter this evening in Lusaka. He is about one of the most objective and non partisan CJs that Zambia has ever had.



Government has 3 arms of government namely the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary. They all independent of each other and their roles lie parallel but all intersect where needed most by all citizens first their day to day livelihood harmony and wellbeing.



Tonight accident is therefore a wake up call to re-look at the Judirary and indeed Legislature safety on and off the roads in and outside Lusaka or Zambia.



The traffic safety of the Head of the Executive and Republican President is visibly very well organised and all motorists have to stop aside whenever encounter their convoy. Very good. Not so much for th Chief Justice and the Speaker. I see their 2 vehicles maximum security convoy to process them through the traffic off Bonaventure area where I live aswell. Their sweeper vehicles struggle through the morning and evening traffic and half the time have to use opposite late causing even bigger congestion and risks.



As happened in 1992 during the then Vice President Levy P. Mwanawasa accident on the airport road where the driver died and him badly injured, a Commision of Inquiry was instituted. Amongst their recommendation is what we see today that the officer of the Vice President has a much bigger security force convoy. Front line Motorbikes and several security vehicles surround the Veep motorcade.



As a result of not listening or refusing to independent results or research fingers, the Vice President of Zambia has been involved in traffic accident since the LPM event in 2992. This is as result of good recommendations now implement we from the Commision of. Inquiry that was instituted by President FTJ.



I therefore apeal to His Excellency Mr President Hakainde Hichilema to set up a Commision of Inquiry to investigate circumstances, causes and remedial recommendations embedded in the CJ unfortunate accident last night in Lusaka.



Officers of the President, Chief Justice and the Speaker have to be protected 100% from all harm and risks be it when at their residents, office and as in this case when in transit be it on the road or air transportation.



Miles B. Sampa, MP

Patriotic Front President

August 31st, 2024