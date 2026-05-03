By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Chief Justice Hefty Pay in Retirement Raises Shock and Public Concerns

Government has presents a Bill National Assembly Bill 67 of 2026 to provide for pension and beenefits of a Retired Chief Justice and His Spouse.

The List of Benefits for a former Chief Justice shall be entitled to;

(a) tax-free monthly salary at the rate of eighty percent of 20 the emoluments of the incumbent Chief Justice;

(b) house built or bought in the Republic by the Government at a place of choice of the former Chief Justice or in lieu of the house, a one-off cash payment equivalent to forty percent of the one-off cash payment paid to a 25 former President under the Benefits of Former Presidents and Former Vice-Presidents Act, 2026;

(c) one driver and one motor vehicle;

(d) free maintenance of the vehicle referred to under paragraph (c) and fuel for the vehicle as the Judicial 30 Service Commission may determine; and

(e) the other benefits set out in the First Schedule.

(2) The one-off cash payment referred to under subsection.

(1)(b) shall be used to build or buy a house in the Republic at a place of choice of a former Chief Justice.

Other benefits include;

1.Diplomatic passport for the former Chief Justice and spouse.

Medical insurance for the former Chief Justice and spouse.

3.Foreign travel of up to one trip per annum.

4.Local travel of up to one trip per annum.

5.Twenty-four hours security service comprising two security officers.