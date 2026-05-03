By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba
Chief Justice Hefty Pay in Retirement Raises Shock and Public Concerns
Government has presents a Bill National Assembly Bill 67 of 2026 to provide for pension and beenefits of a Retired Chief Justice and His Spouse.
The List of Benefits for a former Chief Justice shall be entitled to;
(a) tax-free monthly salary at the rate of eighty percent of 20 the emoluments of the incumbent Chief Justice;
(b) house built or bought in the Republic by the Government at a place of choice of the former Chief Justice or in lieu of the house, a one-off cash payment equivalent to forty percent of the one-off cash payment paid to a 25 former President under the Benefits of Former Presidents and Former Vice-Presidents Act, 2026;
(c) one driver and one motor vehicle;
(d) free maintenance of the vehicle referred to under paragraph (c) and fuel for the vehicle as the Judicial 30 Service Commission may determine; and
(e) the other benefits set out in the First Schedule.
(2) The one-off cash payment referred to under subsection.
(1)(b) shall be used to build or buy a house in the Republic at a place of choice of a former Chief Justice.
Other benefits include;
1.Diplomatic passport for the former Chief Justice and spouse.
- Medical insurance for the former Chief Justice and spouse.
3.Foreign travel of up to one trip per annum.
4.Local travel of up to one trip per annum.
5.Twenty-four hours security service comprising two security officers.