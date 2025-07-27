CHIEF KATYETYE VOWS SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DEVELOPMENT AGENDA



July 26, 2025



Chief Katyetye of the Tambo people in Isoka District has pledged his unwavering support for President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure he continues delivering on his developmental promises.





Speaking when Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga, who represented President Hichilema, graced the Chizumba Nsonje Traditional Ceremony of the Tambo people in Isoka District today, the traditional leader expressed gratitude to the Head of State for prioritizing rural development through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which he said has transformed many communities.





“I will support President Hichilema so that he continues with what he has started,” said Chief Katyetye.



He also extended appreciation to the President, through his Special Assistant for Political Affairs Levy Ngoma, for the generous donation of five cows, 100 bags of mealie meal, and K100,000 towards the traditional ceremony.





The Chief described the gesture as a true reflection of the President’s goodwill and his willingness to work with traditional leaders across the country.



Meanwhile, Minister Elias Mubanga reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with traditional leadership in advancing national development.





He delivered a message of goodwill from the President and assured Chief Katyetye of the government’s continued support.



Minister Mubanga also commended the peaceful conduct of traditional ceremonies, which he said reflect the unity and cultural pride of the Zambian people.





He praised the people of Isoka for their hard work during the last farming season despite the drought challenges faced during the 2022–2023 agricultural year.



The Minister stated that government has increased the maize floor price from K330 to K340 as part of efforts to safeguard the welfare of farmers and ensure national food security.





And Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs Mr. Levy Ngoma said the UPND government holds traditional leaders in high esteem as vital partners in driving national development.



He added that President Hichilema believes in inclusive governance and will continue working hand in hand with chiefs to foster unity and prosperity in all regions.





Mr. Ngoma also emphasized that government is focused on strengthening ties with traditional authorities as a way to promote lasting peace and development at the grassroots level.





He encouraged traditional leaders to continue sensitizing their subjects on key national issues such as education, health, and economic empowerment.





Meanwhile, Muchinga Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe thanked President Hichilema for gracing the event through his representatives and reaffirmed the province’s readiness to support government’s development programs.



©️ THE FALCON