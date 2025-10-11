CHIEF MABUMBA CONCERNED OVER NRC ISSUANCE PROCESS



Chief Mabumba of the Ushi people in Mansa has expressed concern over the ongoing process of obtaining National Registration Cards (NRCs).





Speaking during a media briefing today, Chief Mabumba said that during the first phase in Mabumba area, officers only managed to capture residents in Katangwe and Mantumbusa villages, with a total of just 150 people recorded.





He added that Mansa District has not been adequately supplied with materials required for the registration exercise, noting that NRCs are essential documents used in almost every aspect of life.





The traditional leader emphasized that without NRCs, citizens cannot access empowerment initiatives and other government programmes.





Chief Mabumba further called on the government to intensify sensitization and awareness campaigns on the importance of obtaining NRCs, describing them as a fundamental right for every Zambian.





He stressed that NRCs are mandatory for all citizens and urged the government to ensure that everyone has access to them to avoid being left behind in national and developmental programmes.



