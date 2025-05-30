CHIEF MABUMBA DISTANCES HIMSELF AND  OTHER LUAPULA CHIEFS FROM CHISUNKA’s ENDORSEMENT OF BILL 7

CHIEF MABUMBA DISTANCES HIMSELF AND ITHER LUAPULA CHIEFS FROM CHISUNKA’s ENDORSEMENT OF BILL 7.





Contrary to what has been reported in the times of Zambia tabloid dated 29/05/2025, I HRH Chief Mabumba VIII do hereby distance myself from that statement.





That statement was only known by one Chief Chisunka and was not availed to me just like many other Chiefs. We were just surprised that Chief Chisunka read the communiqué without sharing with anyone.





Morality of an action should be based on whether that action itself is right or wrong under a series of rules and principles, rather based on the consequences.





Therefore, there is need to build consensus because this document belongs to the people of Zambia. Constitution is not only sacred but sacrosanct. The veil of ignorance states that Justice emerges when negotiating without social differentiation. “For justice to be served fairness is fundamental”. If justice perishes human life on Earth has lost its meaning.





Leadership calls for humanity and being human essentially involves the other. And the strength of a society is its commitment to justice and equality.



The government should not rush with the amendment of the constitution until the Zambian people agree with the process as well as the proposed amendments.





The process protects the contents. Also almost all the provisions being proposed in the bill #7 are election related. What about the other clauses. Delimitation of constituents can be done even without amending the constitution because it’s provided for under article 58 of the constitution which gives the mandate to ECZ to delimitate every 10 years.





However, the report should be given so that we are fully informed about what’s being suggested.





HRH Chief Mabumba

Mansa District

Luapula Province