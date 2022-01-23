By Christopher Miti

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province says President Hakainde Hichilema should remain focused and ignore his critics.

And Water Development permanent secretary Joe Kalusa says government is committed to ensuring that it provides water to its citizens.

Speaking when Kalusa paid a courtesy call on him at Ephendukeni palace on Friday, Mpezeni said President Hichilema should not be detracted by the people who were criticising him.

“As a leader or as government, you cannot do everything at once, but the biggest point is that, let the President work. Apitilize kusebenza osati azimva zokamba banthu, ukafika pam’pando ambiri azayamba kukukambila zoipa koma chikulu ngati ndiwe mtsogoleri weo pitiliza chabe naubwino kuti banthu akondwele (let him continue working without paying attention to the critics, when you assume office, a lot of people will talk ill of you but the best is to continue doing good to the people),” he said.

Mpezeni urged the government to work on dams that were damaged in his area and many parts of the province.

He said he was confident that the new dawn government would work for the people.

Mpezeni said some contractors that were being contracted to repair dams were not doing commendable works.

He said he was impressed with the performance of Eastern Water and Sanitation Company.

Mpezeni urged the water company to continue serving the best interest of the people.

And Kalusa, who is on a familiarisation tour of water infrastructure in the province, said President Hichilema attaches great importance to the water and sanitation services to Zambians.

He said government was aware that life evolves through water.

Kalusa said government would see to it that the dams that the traditional leader talked about where rehabilitated.

“The government will look at the water infrastructure through the budget so that it takes care of the Zambian people. For our animals, plants to survive, they need water. So, we are going to ensure that we improve the water situation in both urban and rural areas,” said Kalusa.