🔵 CHIEF MPEZENI CALLS OUT SEX-FOR-ADOPTION ALLEGATIONS



Chief Mpezeni has raised alarm over allegations that women are being asked to provide sexual favours in exchange for political adoption, bringing the issue into sharp national focus.





The claims centre on candidate adoption processes within political parties, where individuals seek endorsement to contest elections. These processes determine who represents parties at the ballot, making their integrity essential to the credibility of the political system.





According to the concerns raised, some individuals may have faced pressure to engage in inappropriate conduct in order to secure adoption. The allegations have not been formally tested, but their seriousness has triggered widespread attention.





Chief Mpezeni’s response reflects the importance of cultural values such as dignity and respect. He indicated that practices of this nature would be unacceptable and inconsistent with societal expectations.





The issue has also drawn attention to the role of women in politics. Participation must be based on merit and fairness, and any form of coercion undermines that principle.





Public reaction has been strong, with many calling for accountability and transparency. The credibility of adoption processes is seen as central to maintaining trust in political institutions.