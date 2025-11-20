CHIEF Mumena of Kalumbila District has endorsed President Hichilema and the UPND ahead of the 2026 general election

CHIEF Mumena of Kalumbila District has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND ahead of the 2026 general election.





The traditional leader said he is impressed with Government’s investment in infrastructure, education and economic reforms aimed at improving the lives of the people of North-Western Province.





He noted that the province is experiencing tangible progress in road construction, electrification and agricultural support programmes being implemented by Government.





Chief Mumena added that President Hichilema has demonstrated a strong commitment to national unity and inclusive development.





He made the remarks through his representative, Joseph Kivuma, during the handover of a water reticulation system and a staff house constructed by Kalumbila Town Council in Mumena Ward.





The chief appealed to Government to consider building staff houses for teachers in the area, noting that inadequate accommodation and poor sanitation have continued to affect service delivery at the local school.