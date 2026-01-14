CHIEF MWAMBA SLAMS FARMER PAYMENT DELAYS, LACK OF DEVELOPMENT





Senior Chief Mwamba of the Bemba-speaking people has criticised the current system used to pay farmers, describing it as slow and burdensome.





He revealed that it is taking up to three hours for a single farmer to be served at the bank, a delay he attributed to the excessive paperwork involved.





According to the traditional leader, some farmers were issued as many as sixty receipts, all of which must be individually verified by bank staff, further compounding the delays.





These concerns came to light when Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe paid a courtesy call on the chief at his palace in Kasama District, Northern Province.





Chief Mwamba also lamented the lack of development in his chiefdom, stating that no road infrastructure has been improved or constructed.



He urged opposition leaders to avoid fuelling division as the country approaches this year’s general election.





Earlier, Dr M’membe thanked the chief for his unwavering commitment to defending the plight of the people.





Dr M’membe also spoke about the need for inclusive governance, stressing that leadership should not be left solely in the hands of politicians.





He argued that all sectors of society must be involved in the governance of the country, noting that politicians have been in charge for over 60 years with little to show for it.





“The solution is not just changing the President or the ruling party, but transforming the entire system,” he said in Bemba: “Ifilefwaika tekuchinjafye Kateka ulipo nechipani, but ku chinja imitekele.”