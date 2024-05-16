Chief of Staff leaves Kanye West over plans by rapper to setup p0**rn business

Controversial rapper Kanye West’s Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos has reportedly left Yeezy Apparel over plans to set up a company that produces pornographic material, amid revelations that many employees have left the company in the last few weeks.

Yiannopoulos, 39, was serving as Yeezy Apparel’s Chief of Staff, but reportedly resigned after West made it clear that he would be going ahead with the launch of a division that creates X-rated entertainment.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Yiannopoulos said, “I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution”.

It is unclear who the new team that the far-right commentator was alluding to, with TMZ revealing that several key staffers have exited Yeezy in the past weeks, although their reasons for doing so are unclear.

In his statement, Yiannopoulos said that he did not want to take part in the production of pornographic material as it would impact his own well-being. He, however, did not shut down the door on a possible future return to the company.

“I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons, but also because such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.

“I tender my resignation. I will deliver an orderly handover by Friday, May 31, 2024, or the first pornography shoot, whichever is sooner.

“If, at some time in the future, the company publicly and permanently abandons any plan to produce, distribute, or profit from obscene content, it would be an honour to serve you again,” his statement read.

West has been in contact with porn star Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband Mike Moz, who is a producer in the adult film industry, to serve as the head honcho of his new project, his spokesperson confirmed in April.

The “I Wonder” hitmaker is hoping to have his latest endeavor launched by the summer. Daily Mast