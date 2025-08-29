CHIEF WHIP MULUSA THANKS UPND GOVERNMENT FOR FULFILLED DEVELOPMENT PROMISES IN SOLWEZI AND NORTHERN PROVINCE





Key Takeaways: UPND Development Achievements in Solwezi and North-Western Province



1. Fulfillment of Campaign Promises:



Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government for delivering on campaign promises through visible and life-changing development in Solwezi and across North-Western Province.





2. Mining-Led Economic Growth:



The $1.125 billion Kansanshi Mine expansion is expected to create over 9,000 jobs, extend mine operations by 20 years, and produce 500,000 tonnes of copper annually. The province also hosts Africa’s largest nickel mine, reinforcing Zambia’s global mining prominence.





3. Infrastructure Development:



Township roads, feeder roads, bridges, markets, chiefs’ palaces, and government facilities are being upgraded. A major border post is planned through a public-private partnership to ease congestion at Kasumbalesa and connect key trade routes.





4. Education Advancements:



Free education has enabled over 2 million children to return to school. Over 30,000 teachers have been recruited, new classrooms and teachers’ houses built, solar-powered facilities installed, and 7,000 desks supplied locally.





5. Health Expansion:



New mini-hospitals and clinics are under construction, improving access to healthcare across the constituency. Land has been secured for Solwezi’s first-ever university, expanding higher education opportunities.





6. Youth and Women Empowerment:



More than 2,000 youths have received skills training, and over 1,500 women and young people have benefited from loans and grants. Local contractors, including female-led firms, are actively participating in CDF-funded projects.





7. Increased Constituency Funding:



CDF allocations have risen from less than K3 million in 2016 to K36.1 million today, with over K100 million invested in four years in schools, clinics, roads, and community projects.





8. Overall Impact:



North-Western Province is driving Zambia’s growth through massive investment, job creation, infrastructure expansion, and social development, reflecting the UPND Government’s commitment to accountability and community empowerment.



UPND MT