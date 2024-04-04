Chiefs join debt restructuring deal celebrations

IT seems no one wants to be the odd one out by frowning when many voices of reason in the country are smiling, thanks to the debt restructuring that has been completed by the UPND government.

Unlike merely royally moving around with their instruments of power, usually a whisker of whatever mammal, and being saluted by a dedicated retainer, the esteemed chiefs have joined the band of those who are smiling, for Zambia has restructured the terms of debt repayment.

The hard-to-ignore news about debt restructuring has gone near and far, and cascaded from top-notch executives in sky-scrapers to marketeers, welders, bus drivers and their passengers, fuel attendants, teachers, politicians and name them.

Everyone has their perspective – usually a merry one.

The news has now made it to chiefs’ palaces, and House of Chiefs chairperson Chief Chisunka says the just sealed debt restructuring deal is a positive step towards achieving sustainable development in the country and improving the lives of citizens.

Adding the voice of chiefs to the milestone achievement by the UPND government, Chief Chisunka of the Ushi people of Mansa congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema and his team.

The chief said the debt restructuring agreement marks a significant milestone in Zambia’s economic recovery journey.

Chief Chisunka said the reduction of the country’s debt burden through negotiated repayment terms will, without doubt, provide the much needed relief to the country’s economy, thereby creating a more stable financial environment that is conducive for growth and development.

“As traditional leaders, we recognise the importance of sound economic policies and initiatives that promote sustainable development and improve the livelihoods of our people,” Chief Chisunka said.

“We commend government in this regard [of the debt restructuring.]

He added that the debt restructuring deal will pave the way for increased investor confidence and stimulate economic growth.

“With a more favourable debt profile, we hope to see accelerated progress in the implementation of developmental projects aimed at uplifting the lives of all Zambians,” Chief Chisunka said.

“We look forward to witnessing the tangible benefits of this debt restructuring deal and remain optimistic about the future of our beloved nation.”

The traditional leader further reaffirmed chiefs’ commitment to working closely with government to ensure that policies are successfully implemented for the benefit of communities.

Using the technical knowhow of the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS), The UPND-led government is currently constructing 81 state-of-the-art palaces for chiefs across the country.