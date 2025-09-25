CHIEFS NOT OFFENDED BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CRITICISM OVER NATIONAL ANTHEM INCIDENT





By Joseph Kaputula



House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo says traditional leaders have not taken offense at President Hakainde Hichilema’s criticism over their decision to remain seated while the national anthem was being sung.





The President, during an engagement with traditional leaders in Lusaka yesterday expressed concern over the decision by some chiefs to remain seated, stating that it did not reflect respect for the nation.





However, Chief Choongo has told Phoenix News that the traditional leaders understand that the president’s remarks were meant to foster national unity and not to demean them.





He has also raised concern over the negative narrative being pushed by some individuals on social media, stressing that the relationship between the president and the chiefs remains strong and unaffected.





Chief Choongo has further clarified that, according to tradition, chiefs do not stand to receive anyone, including the head of state and also noted that in some cases, health issues may have prevented certain chiefs from standing.



PHOENIX NEWS